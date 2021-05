CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 29-year-old Oklahoma man has died after being hit by a car in Choctaw County.

Around 11 p.m. on May 8, emergency crews were called to a crash along U.S. 70 in Choctaw County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 29-year-old Arron Dickson was pushing a bicycle in the outside lane of the road when he was hit by a 2006 Jeep Laredo.

Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.