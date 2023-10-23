CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 58-year-old man was killed late Sunday night after falling off a cliff at Lake Tenkiller.

According to the incident report, Troy Childress was driving a golf cart just before midnight when it got stuck near the cliff.

Childress got off and laid on the ground to help get the golf cart unstuck.

When Childress went to stand up after getting the golf cart unstuck, he fell and rolled from a 30-foot cliff into Lake Tenkiller.

Investigators say Childress was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.