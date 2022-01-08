Man dies after pulled out of burning home in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man died at a hospital after Oklahoma City firefighters pulled him out of a burning home.

The victim’s name has not yet been revealed, but he was described as an adult male.

Oklahoma City Fire Department crews were called to the 4900 block of NW 32nd Street at 1:27 a.m. on Saturday, according to Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, Public Information Officer for the Fire Department.

Smoke was coming out of the home when crews arrived.

Firefighters entered the home and found the man inside the front door area. They pulled him out of the house and began working to resuscitate him, according to Fulkerson.

An ambulance transported the man to a hospital. Firefighters rode along to assist EMSA with treating the man.

Firefighters were later notified that the man did not survive.

Crews battled the blaze throughout the home and found that no one else was inside.

Firefighters got the fire under control and discovered that while the home had smoke alarms, none were operable, according to Fulkerson.

Fire officials and the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide unit are investigating the fire, as is standard procedure when a death occurs, according to Fulkerson.

Damages are estimated to be $115,000 for the home and its contents combined.

Fulkerson urges community members to ensure that their smoke alarms are working properly.

“Test them every single month by pushing the test button until they sound. Replace the batteries twice per year. Replace the entire unit every 10 years or less whether the alarm still works or not. For FREE smoke alarms and installation in Oklahoma City, call 405-316-BEEP (2337). Smoke alarms do save lives by giving occupants early warning and precious time to escape a home that is being consumed by fire and smoke,” Fulkerson said.