Man dies days after motorized bicycle experiences mechanical problems, crashes

CHEROKEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A 72-year-old man died from his injuries days after he crashed his motorized bicycle when it experienced mechanical problems.

It happened on July 3, just after 11:15 a.m., on Greer Road, near Cherokee, Oklahoma.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Parol, Gene Davis, of Cherokee, was riding the bike westbound on Greer Road when it experienced mechanical problems with the rear fender. The bicycle then lost control and impacted with the roadway.

Davis was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but OHP says he died from his injuries on July 8.

The cause of the incident was due to mechanical defects.

