Man dies in Logan County vehicle crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – OHP officials say a Billings man died when his vehicle crashed in Logan County early Tuesday morning.

Shawn O’Laughlin, 34, died at the scene of the crash on State Highway 51 West, just west of Rockwell in Crescent, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol accident report.

O’Laughlin was driving his 1989 Dodge Ram when he went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, crashed into a culvert and was ejected into a creek, according to the report.

Sleepiness was listed as the cause of the crash.

