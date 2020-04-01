Man dies in motorcycle crash in N.E. Oklahoma

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened Tuesday, just before 5:40 p.m., on State Highway 20 westbound near CR 1625, approximately three miles west of Hominy.

According to a trooper’s report, 52-year-old Bryan Goad, of Hominy, was traveling westbound on the highway when for an unknown reason, he departed the roadway to the right, hitting a small tree and then another tree.

Goad was pronounced dead at the scene.

His condition at the time of the crash is under investigation, as well as the cause of the collision.