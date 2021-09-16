Man dies in Oklahoma City hospital after being involved in altercation, police investigating as homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are investigating a homicide after a man who was involved in an altercation died at a hospital.

Calvin Harjo, 39, died at a hospital Thursday morning.

An ambulance was called to the 5700 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue, near Southwest 59th and Pennsylvania, on Wednesday afternoon. Harjo was transported from that location to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition and not expected to survive, according to an OKCPD news release.

Police went to the original scene near SW 59th and Pennsylvania to investigate. Officers did not previously go to the scene because it was a medical call for service and their presence was not needed, according to the news release.

Officers learned that Harjo got into an altercation with an unknown person, during which an assault occurred.

Medical officials pronounced Harjo dead at 10:24 a.m. Thursday.

Police are investigating the death. This is Oklahoma City’s 70th homicide of 2021.

Oklahoma City police ask that anyone who has information about Harjo’s death to contact the Police Department’s Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200,” police officials said.