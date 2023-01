OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man has died as a result of a house fire in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Deadly fire in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

According to fire officials, neighbors in the area called about smoke coming from the attic of the home.

Responders recovered an elderly man and three cats deceased inside the home.

Officials say the fire was under control after 15-20 minutes, but the damage to the home was described as “pretty extensive.”

The cause of the deadly fire is still under investigation.