OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man who was left paralyzed following a shooting in 2007 has passed away.

Around 3:45 a.m. on May 27, 2007, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of S. Robinson.

Investigators say the victim, Ryan Stubblefield, was shot during a drug-related robbery.

Authorities arrested Ricky Page and Desiree Mitts for the crime.

As a result of the shooting, Stubblefield was left paralyzed.

Officials say the 36-year-old passed away on Nov. 3, 2020.

Last month, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office completed their report and found that Stubblefield died of complications related to the shooting.

Now, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office will determine if any additional charges will be filed against Page and Mitts.