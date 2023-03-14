GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a man has died weeks after a crash in Garfield County.

Around 3 p.m. on Feb. 17, emergency crews were called to an accident along OK-15 and E. Carrier Rd., just north of Garber.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 2007 Honda Accord was attempting to pass a bucket truck in a no passing zone.

The bucket truck was turning and the Honda ended up hitting the bucket of the truck.

Neither driver was injured in the crash, but a passenger in the Honda, 72-year-old Larry Bukacek, was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Troopers say Buckacek died on March 9 as a result of his injuries.