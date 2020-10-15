Man dies while repairing pickup in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorist died after he was fatally injured by a pickup he was repairing in Moore on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Southwest 19th and Telephone Road in Moore.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was repairing the pickup when it lurched forward.

The roadway shut down for several hours while police investigated the accident.

