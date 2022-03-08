DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Del City Fire Department says a man and his dog were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Del City Fire crews responded to a reported house fire near SE 22nd and Sunnylane Rd.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming out the front windows of the house.

Neighbors reported that there possibly was an occupant inside.

Del City Firefighters made their way inside and performed a search and rescue.

Officials say a male victim in his mid-30s was found unconscious inside.

Once outside, crews began resuscitation efforts along with ambulance medics. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was declared deceased.

The victim’s dog was also located by firefighters and efforts were performed on the dog, but it too was dead.

Del City Fire Investigators are on scene working to determine a cause.