LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two sisters in Logan County shared an alarming video with KFOR as a warning.

They said a man was standing off the road at Sooner Road and Simmons just before 6 a.m. last week, shining a flashlight in their eyes.

The video shows a man dressed in all black with white shoes, standing behind a tree and flashing a light at cars that drive by almost as if he’s trying to blind them.

The sisters told KFOR it has happened several times in the exact place, around the same time, so they decided to capture it on video.

They said they almost stopped the first time because they thought he may be in trouble.

The girls told KFOR they called the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to file a report.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR they received a tip in reference to this complaint and will continue to monitor the area.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office also said quote, “We look into all complaints of this nature. We would encourage the motoring public to report any traffic safety concerns so we can respond and investigate.”