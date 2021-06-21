Man drowns at Oklahoma lake trying to save teen

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Texas man has died after drowning at an Oklahoma lake.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to Broken Bow Lake in McCurtain County on a possible drowning.

Investigators say an 18-year-old was swimming in Broken Bowl Lake and appeared to be struggling. At that point, 47-year-old Carlo Lomas, Sr. attempted to swim out to help him.

However, he went under the water.

The 18-year-old attempted to help save Lomas, but then he started to go under the water as well.

Both swimmers were pulled out of the water by bystanders at the lake.

Sadly, Lomas was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

