Man drowns attempting to help elderly woman at Oklahoma lake

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man drowned after he attempted to help an elderly woman who floated out to the center of a lake on an inner tube.

On Wednesday, Pauls Valley police officers responded to the swimming area at Longmire Lake in reference to an elderly female who floated out into the center of the lake on an inner tube and couldn’t return against the current.

When officers arrived, they learned that the woman was still on her tube and nearly completely across the lake. They was also learned that a 42-year-old man that was at the lake attempted to swim out and assist the woman.

However, the man disappeared below the surface of the water and never resurfaced.

The woman was rescued by Pauls Valley Fire Department and transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The man was eventually recovered by law enforcement divers and pronounced dead at 7:06 PM.

His name has not yet been released.