Man drowns in Lake Overholser after Oklahoma City crews attempt rescue; victim’s dog saved

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man drowned in Lake Overholser Friday evening after Oklahoma City emergency responders attempted to rescue him from choppy water.

An official with the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that the victim drowned following an attempt to rescue him.

Firefighters were called to Lake Overholser and found a boat that had capsized. They also found a man and his dog struggling in rapid moving water.

Emergency crews at a Lake Overholser spillway where a man drowned after his boat capsized.

An Oklahoma City Police Department officer dove into the water but was unable to rescue the man.

Firefighters were able to rescue the officer from the lake, but could not rescue the man, who then went over the lake’s dam.

Emergency crews located the man’s body, but have not recovered it yet.

Officials did rescue the man’s dog.

A witness told KFOR they were surprised to see the man in a boat on the water as the wind was picking up. The witness also reported seeing crews throwing ropes into the water for a rescue.