POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man drowned in Pottawatomie County’s Wes Watkins Reservoir while rescuing his niece.

The 39-year-old man, whose name was not released, leapt into the water to save his niece from drowning sometime around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

However, he was under water for 30 minutes and did not resurface, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer.

The man’s niece is alive.

No further details were provided.