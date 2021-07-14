Man extorts woman out of thousands of dollars after he poses as an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agent

FOSTER, Okla. (KFOR) – It was scary moments for the owner of a legal Oklahoma medical marijuana grow.

Matthew Brumley now faces felony charges after Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics officials say he was posing as one of their own.

“Well, it is concerning for us because this person is going around representing the Bureau of Narcotics, doing things that our agency and our agents are trained never to do,” said Mark Woodward with the Bureau of Narcotics.

But it turns out Brumley worked for a third-part electric company. He was hired to install new power poles on the property located in Foster, according to an affidavit.

Matthew Brumley
Matthew Brumley

Brumley allegedly saw the woman on the property and used a Bureau of Narcotics identification card from a prior encounter with an agent.

“We will never go to a business or a person’s house and demand money for some type of law violation,” said Woodward.

Brumley told the victim to pay $4,500 or risk being shut down. When she said she didn’t have it, he dropped the price to $2,500, according to authorities.

The victim told investigators she handed the money over after seeing a gun on Brumley’s waist.

“He had some knowledge of the particular person that he targeted and had a reason for doing so,” said Woodward.

Garvin County authorities tracked down Brumley in Wynnewood and arrested him. Brumley’s list of charges include impersonating a public officer and using a weapon while committing a felony.

