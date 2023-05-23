MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — Charges have been filed against a man accused of raping and killing a Moore high school student in late April.

Chace Cook is facing charges for first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

“We’re going to do everything we can to hold this person accountable,” said Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.

18-year-old Madeline Bills was found dead in her bedroom on April 22, 2023. Court records say her bedroom was in the residence’s pool house, which is separate from the main house where her two adult brothers live.

Madeline Bills

“Through interviews, we learned the victim had a previous relationship with Chace Cook,” wrote a Moore Police Detective in the affidavit. “On a previous occasion she informed friends she was scared of him and planned to sleep inside the main residence, for fear he would come to harm her.”

DA Mashburn told KFOR the evidence appears to be stacked against Cook.

“His vehicle was found on cameras, including cameras in the neighborhood at the time in question,” said Mashburn. “DNA from the scene has been matched to the DNA of the defendant, as well as videos from his phone and the location of his phone at the residence at the time in question.”

Court records also reveal that while searching Cook’s phone, investigators found a disturbing video.

“Cook is observed sexually assaulting the victim, who appears to be unconscious. In the video, Cook positions the phone on a nightstand next to the bed to record his actions,” said the court documents.

The documents also detail potentially incriminating search history on Cook’s phone the day after Bills was found dead, which included “how long does a rape victim have to press charges” and “what happens if strangled for a long time.”

“It was further discovered on April 18, 2023, Cook searched ‘chloroform’, ‘how long does chloroform take to put somebody to sleep’ and ‘how long does chloroform take to make someone fall asleep when injected,’” said the court records.

According to the affidavit, the manner of Bills’ death is homicide due to strangulation.

Madeline’s mother, Stephanie, sent KFOR the following statement on Monday:

“Our family is heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful daughter, Madeline Marie Bills. No family should have to endure such a terrible tragedy. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and compassion our family has received from so many in our community. Our family believes this is a direct reflection of the love, light and positive energy that Madeline poured into others throughout her life. We want Madeline’s life to be forever defined by how she lived, how she loved, and the countless ways she uplifted everyone. We want her to be remembered for all she gave her friends and family. She was a beautiful soul, a bold competitor on the basketball court, and a beloved child of God. While Maddie saw the best in everyone, our family is very grateful for the Moore Police Department and continue to trust the authorities who are handling investigations regarding Madeline’s untimely death and respect the legal and administrative processes that will occur. We continue to plead with the media to respect our great loss and focus on the love and beauty that Madeline brought to us all. We ask that the press not allow her light and life to be diminished by matters beyond her and our control. Our family will always focus on how Madeline Marie Bills lived her life and not how it was tragically cut short. The family has started the Madeline M. Bills scholarship fund in her memory and the link can be found at MadelineBills.org” The Bills Family