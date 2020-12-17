Man facing additional charges after allegedly stealing from arresting officer

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man in police custody is now facing additional charges after allegedly trying to steal from a police officer.

On Dec. 12, Tulsa police officers were called to the Rest Inn and Suites on a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Brandon Green. Green was ultimately arrested on complaints of defrauding an inn keeper and false impersonation.

After Green was taken to the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center, an officer realized that his department-issued MiFi hotspot was missing.

The officer went back to the jail and had Green thoroughly searched.

“Upon closer inspection, David L. Moss staff discovered that Green had taken the Mifi and was concealing it in a private area to the rear of his person in an attempt to smuggle it into David L. Moss,” a post by the Tulsa Police Department read.

As a result, Green is now facing complaints of larceny, smuggling electronic contraband, and concealing stolen property.