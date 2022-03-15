STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An alleged drug dealer is now facing a first-degree murder charge out of Stephens County for a deadly fentanyl overdose that occurred in October 2021.

Court documents detail how now-deceased Joshua Edgar would go to Chickasha to allegedly buy pills from 51-year-old Mark Richardson. However, Edgar didn’t know those pills would end up killing him. State drug agents said this case is a part of a bigger problem in Oklahoma and is happening more and more.

“It’s a nationwide problem and Oklahoma is not immune to it,” said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. “Just in Oklahoma, from 2019 till 2020, we saw a 151 percent increase in fentanyl deaths and most of them are these counterfeit pills.”

The court documents state Edgar’s death in Stephens County is a result of just that. His accused drug dealer, Richardson, now stares down the barrel of a first-degree murder charge as a result of it.

“Drug traffickers are pressing fentanyl to look just like U.S. pharmaceutical oxycodone and moving it on the streets in these counterfeit pills called the Blue M30s,” Woodward said. “These are counterfeit oxycodone, but side by side, you don’t know the difference. A user won’t know the difference. Often times the dealers don’t and they end up killing somebody.”

Mark Richardson

The documents state Edgar took “two counterfeit Oxycodone pills” that he allegedly bought from Richardson. His wife told authorities he bought from Richardson regularly and took them due to pain from past surgeries. One day in October 2021, Edgar took them when his wife went to go pick up their kids. He was dead minutes later.

“That’s the scary thing about it is a lot of these people who are manufacturing fentanyl don’t often realize just how powerful it could be,” Woodward said.

According to Woodward, we’re seeing fentanyl shipped in from cartels that is also backloaded into cocaine, meth and heroine. However, he said you see a lot of it in the pills.

“We want to warn dealers that there’s a good chance of what you’re selling or giving to the people that you’re supplying could end up being something deadly,” he said. “So, they’re not only looking at drug trafficking charges. Now they’re looking at homicide if they end up taking the life of somebody”

Richardson is now behind bars. When the murder warrant was issued for his arrest, he was already being held in the Grady County jail on a drug possession charge. His next court date in reference to Edgar’s death is scheduled for June 1.