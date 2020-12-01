Man fatally struck after exiting bus in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A young man died in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon after he exited a bus, crossed the street and was struck by a truck.

The fatal accident occurred near Southwest 31st Street and Western Avenue.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the victim, who he described as a young adult male, exited an EMBARK bus, ran across the street without looking and was struck by a delivery truck driving down Western.

The officer at the scene said the driver of the truck was neither at fault or impaired when the accident occurred.

The name of the young man was not released.

