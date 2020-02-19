Man flees from authorities, kicks Oklahoma K9 officer in face; woman also arrested

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly ran from police and kicked a K9 officer in the face.

On Wednesday, Wagoner County deputies were patrolling in Okay when they saw a vehicle violating traffic laws.

Deputy T. Fisher attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled northbound on State Highway 16. Deputy M. Lott and his K9 partner Edo assisted Fisher in the pursuit.

The vehicle continued north on the highway until the driver failed to handle a curve and crashed the car.

Photo courtesy: Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office

The driver jumped out of the car and ran north.

A woman, identified as Christian Martin, was also inside the vehicle and taken into custody after it was confirmed she had a felony warrant for her arrest through Oklahoma County.

Deputies, Wagoner police and US Marshals searched for the man, identified as Kodiak Mayo, and received information from a nearby resident about a man knocking on his back door, asking to come in.

The resident told Mayo they were calling police and Mayo reportedly took off running.

At this time, Deputy D. Watkins and K9 Bane joined the search for Mayo.

Mayo was found in the parking lot of GatorHyde, a truck bed liner business.

Lott attempted to take Mayo into custody, but he allegedly resisted and kicked K9 Edo in the face. The sheriff’s office did not state if Edo was injured.

After a brief struggle, Mayo was taken into custody and transported to the Wagoner Hospital for medical clearance.

Kodiak Mayo and Christian Martin are seen in booking photos obtained from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

US Marshals placed a hold on Mayo, who is in the Wagoner County Detention Center for failure to maintain lane, attempting to elude while endangering others, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police dog.