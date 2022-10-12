EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is in jail for attempted robbery. He threatened several employees at three different businesses in Edmond Tuesday evening. He also attempted to flee police three different times.

The attempted robbery started near 2nd Street and Bryant. The chase ended just about a mile East of Coltrane. It all happened in under an hour.

Tuesday night, Edmond Police received three similar calls coming from the same area.

The first was from a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The person making the 9-1-1 call said, “I’m at Walmart on 2nd Street, Neighborhood Market and somebody came in a while ago and basically said that they were going to rob us.”

Shortly after, another call came in from an employee at Lowe’s. The caller said, “I work at the Lowe’s on 2nd Street. We just had a guy come in with a puffy coat and demand money. And when we didn’t, he threatened one of our employees and that ran off.”

Lastly, another call from Walgreens. “Hi. I need somebody to be dispatched. Come out to 1400 East 2nd Street. There’s a guy that’s out there telling me to give him all the money I had in the register. I told him I couldn’t open the doors with no keys.”

The employee told the suspect she had to go back and get the key in order to open the register. He waited and officers arrived to Walgreens.

“She came in and attempted to place him in handcuffs. He did not comply and he ended up fleeing from her on foot. He got in his vehicle,” said Emily Ward, Public Information Specialist Edmond Police Department.

This lead to a short chase which ended down the road on Lilac Drive.

“A pursuit was ensued. It wasn’t very long… He hit two other vehicles and a light pole. He immediately fled out of his vehicle on foot and was quickly apprehended by officers,” said Ward.

The suspect, 32-year-old Braden Wayne Butson was transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash. He has been booked into the Edmond jail.

“Nobody else was injured… He has several charges and he’s also wanted out of Colorado for several crimes,” said Ward.

Butson is being held on several complaints. He has an active warrant out of Colorado for Domestic Violence, and a lengthy criminal history of felonies, including a string of bank robberies.

“He was asking for cash. So he never pulled a weapon on them. But he indicated that he might have one in a pocket or something like that,” said Ward.

Edmond Police told KFOR, Butson was not armed during the attempted robbery and he admitted to being under the influence of drugs when this all happened.

This is an ongoing investigation.