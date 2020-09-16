Man found dead inside toolbox at OKC residence, homicide suspect arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide after the body of a deceased man was found inside a large toolbox.
Oklahoma City Police Department officers were sent to perform a welfare check at a residence in the area of SW 10th and Pennsylvania Avenue
Upon arrival, they found the body of a deceased man inside a large toolbox.
Police have determined that the man’s death is a homicide.
A suspect has been taken into custody, but neither the suspect’s name nor relationship to the victim have been released.
MSgt. Gary Knight, Public Information Officer for the Police Department, said the deceased man’s daughter traveled to the residence to look for her father because she felt something was wrong.
After police arrived at the scene, they located the toolbox and cut the deadbolts on it to open it. They found the man’s traumatized body inside.
Officers are still at the scene investigating this developing matter.
