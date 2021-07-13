Man found dead with slit throat and gunshot wounds in NW Oklahoma City double homicide, three suspects arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A probable cause affidavit is revealing new details in a double homicide investigation.

Elizette Ferreira and two of her cousins, Sergio, and Carlos Marquez, are now facing murder charges.

Eddie Ferreria and Alex Garcia were killed in the July 7 shooting at the Arden Apartment Complex.

The affidavit reveals Eddie and his cousin Sergio arrived at Elizette’s apartment last Wednesday. Court records reveal Elizette told police Garcia showed up to her place with an axe. Elizette told police he was sent there by some girls she had problems with in the past.

Elizette Ferreira

A family member of the Ferrerias and Marquez wanted to stay anonymous due to safety reasons, but they told KFOR Eddie and Sergio could hear Elizette’s daughter cry.

The affidavit revealed both men kicked the door down.

“My nephew calls his mom and says, ‘Mom, there’s a man in there with a gun with Elizette.'”

Court records revealed Eddie was then shot and killed by Garcia. It also said Elizette grabbed a knife from her kitchen and chased Garcia.

Sergio and Carlos Marquez

The affidavit revealed security video shows Sergio walking out of the apartment and making a phone call. He then went off camera. Later in the video, the affidavit said a maroon Kia pulled up in front of the camera. Inside the car was Sergio’s brother Carlos Marquez.

The affidavit revealed Carlos handed Sergio a gun. Security video later showed Garcia being chased by Elizette with a knife. Sergio then fired shots as Garcia ran past, according to court records.

Garcia was later found dead with a laceration to his front neck and multiple gunshot wounds. The affidavit said Carlos and Sergio then fled the scene. KFOR cameras caught Elizette being taken into custody by Oklahoma City police.

All three cousins are being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center and face murder charges.