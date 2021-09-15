Man found guilty of deadly shooting at Oklahoma gas station

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been found guilty of murdering a stranger at an El Reno gas station.

In September of 2018, law enforcement officers were called to a deadly shooting at a gas station in El Reno.

When police arrived, they found the body of Ryan Johnson.

El Reno shooting scene

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured the gunman pulling up to the gas pumps, getting out of his car, and shooting Johnson multiple times. After the shooting, he fled the scene.

Authorities were able to identify the alleged gunman as Zachary Huber after several Good Samaritans worked to prevent him from leaving the scene. One driver intentionally rammed his vehicle, which left a distinctive mark that helped detectives identify their suspect.

Officials say they think the violent attack was random.

Huber was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Court records show Huber was on a deferred sentence for having a firearm while on probation, being reckless with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Huber refused to be brought to the courthouse from the Canadian County Jail for his trial on Tuesday.

As a result, the court found that he was waiving his right to appear for trial.

After the state called their witnesses, the defense rested.

The jury ultimately found Huber guilty of first-degree murder and recommended that he serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 19.