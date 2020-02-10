Man found guilty of murdering Oklahoma teen

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man accused of murdering a teenager has been found guilty of the crime.

In January of 2017, officials were called to the Jackson Bay area near Fort Gibson Lake after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. After going to investigate the gunshots, neighbors found a body on fire.

Investigators say the body was so badly damaged that the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office had to identify the victim using dental records.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot said the victim, identified as 15-year-old Brennan Davis, had been shot several times.

Days later, authorities arrested Joshua Herrington and were soon able to connect him to the crime.

A short time later, investigators learned that another man was allegedly involved in the case.

Cody Austin Thompson was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

In June of 2018, Herrington accepted a plea deal after he confessed to the murder and agreed to testify against Thompson.

Herrington pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

In February of 2019, a judge declared a mistrial in Thompson’s case after alleged juror misconduct.

One year later, a jury has found Thompson guilty on all charges.

According to online court records, the jury recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction.