OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A convicted murderer woke up a free man for the first time in almost 50 years Thursday after an Oklahoma County judge ordered a retrial and granted him bond Wednesday.

Glynn Simmons, now 70, was convicted of murder in 1975 in a trial we now know was unfair. He was 22 years old.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo vacated his murder conviction and life sentence, saying he has a right to relief and a new trial “for the state’s failure to disclose police department reports which denied Glynn Simmons a fair trial.”

“I’m free now,” Simmons said as he walked out of the courtroom. “It’s indescribable. I did 48 years. Justice is out the window. This is mercy. I’m happy. I’m ready to move on and make something of my life.”

The case has been in the headlines this year, but KFOR has been reporting on the problems with his case for 20 years.

News 4’s Ali Meyer is the only journalist to interview Simmons in prison twice.

She first interviewed Simmons in 2003 and again in 2014.

Now, she talks with him again – this time, as a free man.

“I want to thank you, Ali, for believing in my case and sticking with me all these years. It’s been 20 years this year since we did the first interview and you told them,” said Simmons, following the judge’s ruling. “You told them yourself there’s something wrong with this case… and they finally looked at it.”

Simmons is anxious to return to his home in Louisiana, but he will remain in Oklahoma for now because the judge has restricted his travel until the case is completely resolved.

In the coming weeks, we’ll be checking with District Attorney Vicki Behenna for confirmation on how she will be proceeding with this case and whether or not she will push for a jury trial on Simmons’ pending 1975 murder charge.

Simmons’ defense attorney, Joe Norwood, will prepare for a trial in October, if D.A. Behenna decides to move foward with the pending murder charge.

In the meantime, Simmons will meet with a team of nonprofit workers who will help him readjust to life outside prison walls.

The Oklahoma County Diversion Hub team helps inmates get an ID, driver’s license, enroll in Medicare, food stamps, housing and more.