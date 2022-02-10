SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 18-year-old Hunter Ryan Chronister on multiple felony charges related to child pornography on Wednesday.

The OSBI received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after child pornography was uploaded to social media.

During the investigation, Chronister was identified as the person associated with the accounts.

He was arrested on complaints of possession of child pornography and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Chronister is being held without bond.