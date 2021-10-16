Man hit and killed in fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after he was hit and killed by a car just outside of a Stillwater physical therapy facility. Stillwater police said the driver allegedly meant to slam on the brakes, but instead stepped on the gas and ran over the pedestrian.

“I don’t know, it’s a roller coaster of feelings,” said Clayton Briscoe’s sisters Holly Briscoe Ford.

“With all his faults, he had 10 times more good and love to give,” said Tonya Fritchman, his stepmother.

“I’m going to miss everything. That’s the last brother I had left,” said Joe Briscoe, the victim’s brother.

Clayton Briscoe

Clayton Briscoe’s family is reeling from an unimaginable loss. Twenty-four hours before, the 48-year-old was hit and killed by a car outside a Payne County physical therapy center.

“She hit really fast. I mean, she really did. There was just no chance,” said Ford.

Stillwater police said Briscoe was sitting on an outside bench Thursday morning and waived to a 74-year-old driver pulling into a parking spot.

“He was just happy to greet and see people,” said Ford. “I can imagine, like, she was happy to be greeted and probably had someone to see and talk to her, and something terrible happened instead. I feel really bad for her for that.”

But instead of hitting the break, the driver told police she accidentally stepped on the gas, striking and pinning Briscoe underneath. The family said he died instantly.

“He was hit so fast and so hard that the bench was completely flat,” she said. “I can have peace that he didn’t’ suffer.”

Those nearby ran out to save him, but it was too late.

“When they went to go perform CPR, they seen that his left side was completely collapsed,” said Ford.

Briscoe’s sister, Holly, said she knows this was a complete accident and doesn’t want to press charges against the 74-year-old woman who hit him.

“She was inconsolable,” said Fritchman.

Now, the grieving family is just trying to honor Clayton’s memory. They’re celebrating the life and artwork he leaves behind. They told KFOR he was gifted and talented with a brush and pencil.

“He went to school at OSU for creative art, so he was real creative,” said his brother Joe Briscoe

Never meeting a stranger, Briscoe’s numerous friends said they’ll miss his big and bright smile.

“Every person was unique to him and he had a different relationship with every person, he did, and they were all different,” said Ford.