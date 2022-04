OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was rushed to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The accident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near NW 42nd and Rockwell.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR the man was in the middle of the road and the driver did not see him.

The driver remained at the scene after hitting the man.

Authorities have not provided an update on the man’s condition.