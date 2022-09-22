OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A California man is dead after he was hit by a truck along westbound I-40 in eastern Oklahoma City.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident involving a pedestrian along I-40 near Martin Luther King Blvd.

Authorities say they had received multiple calls about a man running around in the middle of the road.

Officials say that man, whose identity has not been released, was hit by a Ford F450 truck pulling a trailer.

The driver told investigators that he tried to avoid the man, but that he ran across the westbound lanes of I-40 and couldn’t stop in time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.