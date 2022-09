OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a man and a horse were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before midnight, emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of N. Sooner Rd.

When crews arrived at the scene, they realized a man and a horse had been hit by a car.

However, the driver fled the scene.

Officials say the victim and the horse suffered minor injuries.