OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man has died following a car accident in Southwest Oklahoma City Thursday night.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday near SW 148th off of I-44 in the northbound lanes.

Officials say the man drove off of the road, hit a guardrail and was impaled during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The scene is now clear and the roadway is open.