OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is fighting for his life in the hospital Friday after he was shot trying to help someone during an apparent robbery attempt early Friday morning.

Neighbors were on alert Friday after a man was shot in what appears to be a robbery attempt. They said off-camera that the shots fired near SW 15th Street and Grand Boulevard were kind of sporadic and spread out.

“Quite a bit around here they just drive by down the streets and start shooting,” said neighbor Racheal Watts.

However, Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said they are still trying to figure out what exactly happened.

“There’s been some misleading information given to officers at the scene,” Knight said.

According to a police report, a responding officer got on scene and saw a victim laying on the floor of a home with a bullet wound in his chest, but still alive. The story told to the officer was that a man was outside asking for people the homeowners didn’t know. When someone went outside to help him, the man allegedly pushed them up against a parked car, put a gun to their head and took a bracelet and watch from them.

“Another citizen decided to come and try to stop what was going on and try to assist the victim,” Knight said. “It was the person who came to assist that ended up getting shot.”

From there, the suspect fled the scene.

“In a year how many times would you say you’ve heard gunshots,” KFOR asked neighbor Racheal Watts.

“At least 4 or 5,” she said.

Watts lives in the area with her daughters and granddaughter. She said she generally doesn’t let them go outside in fear something could happen to them.

Watts added that she thinks it happens far too often there.

“She comes out here and walks her dog and watches her dog and stuff,” Watts said speaking about her daughter. “You never know, they can just drive by and shoot. You never know what’s going to happen. Anybody can be outside, any kids. Anything could happen like that.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing, but witnesses described a get away car as a white vehicle. Police said there is not a very good suspect description at this time.