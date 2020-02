OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a semi in northwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near N.W. 10th and Morgan Rd. before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials tell KFOR a man was hit by a semi in a parking lot in the area.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident.