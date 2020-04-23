Follow the Storms
Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Tulsa County; driver leaves scene

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a man was hit by a vehicle in Tulsa County, and the driver left the scene.

It happened Thursday just before 12:30 a.m. on I-44 eastbound at 165th East Avenue in Tulsa city limits.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man, of Broken Arrow, was walking eastbound on the interstate when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A description of the vehicle is under investigation at this time, and no other details have been released.

