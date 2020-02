A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Oklahoma City, Tuesday night.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The man lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into a curb near NW 39th Street and May Avenue.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.