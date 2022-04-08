OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in critical condition at a hospital following a drive-by shooting involving multiple shooters and suspect vehicles in Oklahoma City Friday evening.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 4900 block of Kathy Drive at around 6 p.m. regarding a person being driven to a hospital by a community member following a shooting.

Multiple calls came into the police station reporting a shooting in that area.

Police went to the scene and to local hospitals searching for a possible victim.

An OKCPD official confirmed to KFOR that a man was in fact shot and is in critical.

The official said the man was shot in a drive-by shooting involving multiple shooters and vehicles.

The victim was a resident of the home that the shooters targeted, according to the official.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided once available.