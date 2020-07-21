Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported hit and run near N.W. 122nd and Western Ave.

The road was shut down as crews investigated the crash.

At this point, investigators say they are looking for a mid-2000s Honda Accord with extensive damage on the right side.

So far, the victim has not been identified.

LATEST STORIES: