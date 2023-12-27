OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for one or multiple suspects following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

A young man, roughly 20-years-old, was shot near NW 50th Street and MacArthur Avenue around 5:30 p.m., leading police to believe there were people around who may know what took place.

“Witnesses said a car pulled out of the apartment complex and then the person just pulled over and was slumped over the wheel,” Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The call for the shooting originally came over the radio as a welfare check. When officers responded, they located the victim.

“When officers arrived, they found a person there who had been shot multiple times,” Knight said.

The man was found in his car leading police to believe that he was shot and tried to drive to a place of safety or to get medical attention. He was transported to the hospital, but his condition at this time is not known.

“It’s unclear what motivated the shooting. It’s unclear who shot the man,” Knight said.

Now, the search for a suspect or suspects begins. Knight emphasize that there should be someone out there who knows something.

“It’s important to note that this took place again, about 530 in the afternoon,” Knight said. “So we believe that there was probably a significant number of people around who may have information on this.”

If you have any information or want to give police a tip, call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.