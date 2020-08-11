Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

It happened after midnight near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King Blvd.

“It sounded like a firecracker at first but after it went off another five or six times, you go looking,” said Keith Owens, who lives nearby.

Owens described his early morning wake up call.

“I was asleep and then I heard those and I ran out,” he said.

Oklahoma City police tell KFOR they responded to the area for a domestic disturbance call.

When they got to the scene, they found a man walking down the road carrying a gun.

“The officers ordered the subject to drop the gun several times. He refused and continued walking,” said Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say at some point, the man turned around and was facing police.

“This subject was carrying the gun in his hands, handling the firearm and refused to follow officers instructions to drop the firearm and then began approaching and advancing on the officer,” said Capt. Withrow.

That’s when he says the officers fired their service weapons.

“He was laying down there!” added Owens.

Selyna Pritchard also lives just down the road, and says she was in her driveway with her sister just minutes before.

“Literally, two minutes after she leaves my driveway, I’m inside and I hear five gunshots that sounds like it’s right outside my door,” said Pritchard.

She was terrified.

“When it’s closer to home, you’re just kind of frozen. You’re shaking, even though you’re in the safety of the walls of your home, you’re still terrified,” she said.

This northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood is now left with questions.

“I never imagined living here in the short amount of time that I live here that that would happen so close to my home,” she said.

At last check, the man shot was in critical condition. Police have not released his name.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.

LATEST STORIES: