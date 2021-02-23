Man in critical condition after stabbed multiple times in Chickasha park, suspect arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in critical condition in a local hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in a Chickasha park.

Brian Poafpybitty Jr., 18, was arrested for the alleged stabbing of 19-year-old Christian Chastain, according to a Chickasha Police Department news release.

Officers were called at approximately 2:47 p.m. Tuesday to Centennial Park, in the 600-800 block between 6th and 7th streets.

Chastain was found in the park, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the news release.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. He was later flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for further treatment.

Officers learned that Chastain and Poafpybitty were involved in an altercation, during which, Poafpybitty allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Chastain multiple times, according to the news release.

Poafpybitty allegedly fled following the stabbing, but a Grady County Sheriff’s Office deputy located him a short distance from the scene, according to police.

The suspect was booked into the Grady County Law Enforcement Center and awaits formal arraignment.