Man in custody after allegedly shooting woman, firing round at Oklahoma officers

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is in custody and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Del City.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Del City Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance near S.E. 23rd and Sunnylane Rd.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

As they approached the car, they say a man inside the vehicle fired a round at officers. At that point, they say they returned fire.

However, no one was hit by that gunfire.

Officials say the suspect then surrendered and was taken into custody.

Now, officials are asking for the public’s help with the investigation.

“Next step toward completing the investigation into what happened, we’re looking for anybody around here that may have surveillance systems on their houses so we can get any video that there might be,” said Major Brad Rule, with the Del City Police Department.

The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.