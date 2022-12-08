OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man is in custody after he allegedly made a threatening move at Oklahoma City police officers while armed with a gun.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near N.W. 4th and Pennsylvania following a disturbance.

After officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gun.

Officer involved shooting at NW 4th and Pennsylvania

During the interaction, officers say the man refused to comply with demands.

One officer used a ‘less-lethal’ bean bag gun, striking the man.

Authorities say after being struck with the less-lethal maneuver, the man “made a threatening movement towards the officers.”

Four officers at the scene then discharged their firearms, hitting the man.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident.

All officers who discharged their weapons will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.