Man in custody following hours-long standoff atop Norman water tower

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A scary, hours-long standoff took place in Norman on Monday after a man climbed to the top of a water tower and refused to come down.

The Norman Police Department was alerted that the man had climbed the tower at Robinson St. and Flood Ave. at 2:37 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they drew out their guns based on what the reporting caller had told them about the situation.

They put the weapons away once they determined the man wasn’t dangerous.

Several officers monitored the situation from the ground while a police drone watched from the sky the entire time.

Residents who live near the water tower, like Dillon Boatright, weren’t sure what to make of matters.

“Especially not to come down upon request if he’s been asked to come down,” Boatright said. “That’s kind of strange. No one knows really what’s going on, but we’d like to know.”

KFOR cameras caught the man smoking while atop the tower. We also observed that he had a backpack and a cell phone on him.

At 7:02 p.m., he finally started to climb down.

A slew of extra emergency crews rushed to the scene as he made made his five-minute descent.

Once grounded, he was handcuffed, searched, and medically examined.

At about 7:20 p.m., he was taken away in a Norman PD cruiser.

Norman Police report the man is undergoing further evaluation.

They’re unable to release why the man climbed the tower or how he got up there in the first place.