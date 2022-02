OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was injured overnight after he crashed into a side-wall along Interstate 44 in the Oklahoma City metro area.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The driver dropped his AirPods while driving. He hit a patch of ice while searching for the AirPods and slammed into the side-wall.

Emergency responders at the scene of a crash on Interstate 44.

He suffered lacerations to the head and was transported to a local hospital by EMSA.

Information was not provided on his condition.