Man injured during officer-involved shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King Blvd. for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, they say they saw a man walking down the street, carrying a gun.

“The officers ordered the subject to drop the gun several times. He refused and continued walking. At one point, the subject turns around and begins to walk back toward the officers, still refusing to drop the handgun. Both officers discharged their firearms, striking the subject. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition,” said Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities say the man had nothing to do with the original call.

At this point, he has not been identified.

