Man injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Early Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. Expressway and Meridian Ave.

Officials say one man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

One person was taken into custody, but investigators believe another may still be on the loose.

